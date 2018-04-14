Sharon dad awaits sentencing for drowning death of two-year-old

A Sharon man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to some of the charges filed after police say he was passed out drunk as two of his children wandered away. One of the children, a two-year-old boy drowned.

According to Mercer County Court records 35-year old David Gammon pleaded no contest and was found guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering last month.

A second count of child endangering was dismissed.

Gammon's son, Anakin Gammon, drowned in a fenced-in swimming pool at a home in Masury, Ohio on September 10.

A neighbor told police he found David Gammon sleeping on the lawn of his backyard after one of Gammon's children told the neighbor he couldn't wake his father and unable to find his siblings.

The neighbor said when Gammon woke up he was confused his neighbor's children for his own children who had wandered away.

Those two children, two-year-old Anakin and a five-year-old special needs child, had made their way to a home on Syme Street in Masury.

While the five-year-old was found playing outside the Syme street home, the body of Anakin Gammon was discovered in the swimming pool.

According to police, Gammon admitted that he had been sipping from a can of Four Loco malt liquor but said he put it in the refrigerator when he took his children outside.

Gammon was originally charged with the more serious version of felony involuntary manslaughter because the victim was under 12 years old.

However, Gammon was allowed to plead no contest to the less serious first-degree misdemeanor level of involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

Court records do not indicate when Gammon will be sentenced.