Stores, restaurants react to romaine lettuce link to E. coli outbreak

If your favorite salad includes chopped romaine lettuce, you might want to call ahead to your local grocery store's produce department or restaurant before you head out to buy some.

Some businesses may not be selling or serving romaine lettuce in the wake of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 35 people in 11 states, including two women in Mahoning County.

The Centers for Disease Control is advising restaurants and stores not serve or sell any chopped romaine lettuce, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce that is from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

Twenty-six of 28 people who contracted E. coli told health officials that they ate romaine lettuce in the week before their illness started.

Most people reported eating a salad at a restaurant, and romaine lettuce was the only common ingredient identified among the salads eaten.

The restaurants reported using bagged, chopped romaine lettuce to make salads.

At this time, the CDC is saying ill people are not reporting that they ate whole heads or hearts of romaine.

Walmart is warning people on its website that chopped romaine lettuce referenced by the CDC may have been sold at some of its stores as well as Sam's Club.

By Saturday afternoon the Panera Bread online ordering app listed all of its salads as “out of stock”.

21 News called the Austintown Panera to order a Ceasar Salad and was told that they could make it with Radicchio lettuce and kale, but without romaine lettuce.

The employee at the Canfield Panera said they have a “romaine shortage” but could still make salads using kale, arugula, and spinach.

As of Saturday, there were no news releases on the Panera Bread corporate website mentioning the CDC concerns over chopped romaine lettuce.

21 News has reached out to Panera Bread for more information but has yet to receive a response.

The CDC on Friday advised consumers anywhere in the United States not to eat and throw away andy store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce.

Before purchasing romaine lettuce at a grocery store or eating it at a restaurant, consumers should confirm with the store or restaurant that it is not chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

If you can't confirm the source of the romaine lettuce, do not buy it or eat it, says the CDC.