Campbell Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend

Campbell Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend


By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer

CAMPBELL, Ohio -

Campbell Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend on Saturday morning.

Police say they arrested Donald Charles of Campbell on Saturday evening in connection with the stabbing. 

Authorities say the stabbing happened near an apartment complex on Jean Street in Campbell.

The woman was stabbed in her arm and was transported to the hospital. 

