Giant Eagle recalls romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Agency urges disposal of all chopped romaine lettuce

Giant Eagle recalls romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect

Giant Eagle has joined Walmart, and Sam's Club issuing recall advisories following an E. coli outbreak that has government regulators telling people to throw out all chopped romaine lettuce.

As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control said that chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region was linked to the E. coli outbreak 11 states has sickened 35 people, including two women in Mahoning County.

One of those women was temporarily hospitalized last month, but both have since recovered according to the Ohio Department of Health.

E. coli is a bacteria that causes diarrhea often with bloody stools.

Concern over the outbreak prompted the following tweet from foodsafety.gov, a website published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

E.coli outbreak: Check your fridge! Throw away all chopped romaine lettuce, including salad mixes containing romaine. Clean all fridge, counter, and food surfaces with warm soapy water.

The CDC says that so far none of the E. coli cases have been linked to heads of romaine lettuce or hearts of romaine, only coppled romaine.

As of Saturday, Panera Bread restaurants here in the Valley began were substituting other leafy greens in their salads that usually contain chopped romaine lettuce.

Marler Clark, a law firm that specializes in food safety, said on its website that Giant Eagle stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and three other states are recalling romaine lettuce products due to E. coli.

Giant Eagle said the recall is in response to the CDC notice on romaine lettuce from a supplier in Arizona.

There are no reported illnesses among customers associated with the recall, according to Giant Eagle.

The ready-to-eat products were packaged from April 9 to April 13 and were sold in clear plastic containers. They include items prepared with romaine lettuce and sold in the catering, restaurant, and salad bar areas.

Giant Eagle said customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District. Customers may bring in the receipt to receive a refund on their purchase.

ITEMS RECALLED:

GREAT TO GO CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 11.8 oz. 81571201542

GREAT TO GO CHICKEN BACON COBB SALAD 11.5 oz. 81571201541

GREAT TO GO CHEF SALAD 10.3 oz. 81571201545

GREAT TO GO GARDEN CHICKEN SALAD 10.7 oz. 81571201543

GREAT TO GO GARDEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC 6 oz. 81571201504

GREAT TO GO GARDEN SALAD 1 each 81571201533

GIANT EAGLE CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 9.03 oz. 27746100000

GIANT EAGLE GREEK SALAD 8.87 oz. 26746100000

GIANT EAGLE GARDEN MEDLEY SALAD 10.32 oz. 20746100000

GIANT EAGLE STRAWBERRY SALAD WITH CANDIED PECANS 11.2 oz. 22657600000

GIANT EAGLE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD 10.97 oz. 21746100000

GIANT EAGLE COBB SALAD 12.74 oz. 24746100000

GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD 11.94 oz. 26681100000

GIANT EAGLE ITALIAN STYLE SALAD 10.97 oz. 23746100000

GIANT EAGLE CHEF SALAD 11.45 oz. 25746100000

LARGE GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD FROM CATERING 1 each 25684200000

SMALL GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD FROM CATERING 1 each 24684200000

LARGE GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD FROM CATERING 1 each 23684300000

SMALL GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD FROM CATERING 1 each 22684300000

MARKET DISTRICT CAESAR SALAD 1 oz. 27593400000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 14 oz. 28593400000

MARKET DISTRICT GREEK SALAD 17 oz. 24593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GARDEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC 13 oz. 21593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GARDEN SALAD WITH RANCH 13 oz. 20593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC 17 oz. 23593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD W RANCH 17 oz. 22593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN COBB SALAD 16 oz. 29593400000

MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN SALAD WITH CANDIED WALNUTS AND GRAPES 14 oz. 27681200000

GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD WITH CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING 29.6 oz. 21757300000

GIANT EAGLE ITALIAN STYLE SALAD WITH ITALIAN DRESSING 26.56 oz. 21657600000

GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING 28.16 oz. 25657600000

MARKET DISTRICT SANDWICH BOXED LUNCH 1 each 23657300000

MARKET DISTRICT SALAD BOXED LUNCH 1 each 24657300000

GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP WITH RANCH 9.9 oz 25092800000

MARKET DISTRICT COMBO BOXED LUNCH 1 each 25657300000

GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP 9.92 oz. 25681100000

MARKET DISTRICT BIG BOX LUNCH 1 each 26657300000

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms