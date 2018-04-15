Giant Eagle recalls romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak

Giant Eagle has joined Walmart, and Sam's Club issuing recall advisories following an E. coli outbreak that has government regulators telling people to throw out all chopped romaine lettuce.

As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control said that chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region was linked to the E. coli outbreak 11 states has sickened 35 people, including two women in Mahoning County.

One of those women was temporarily hospitalized last month, but both have since recovered according to the Ohio Department of Health.

E. coli is a bacteria that causes diarrhea often with bloody stools.

Concern over the outbreak prompted the following tweet from foodsafety.gov, a website published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

E.coli outbreak: Check your fridge! Throw away all chopped romaine lettuce, including salad mixes containing romaine. Clean all fridge, counter, and food surfaces with warm soapy water.

The CDC says that so far none of the E. coli cases have been linked to heads of romaine lettuce or hearts of romaine, only coppled romaine.

As of Saturday, Panera Bread restaurants here in the Valley began were substituting other leafy greens in their salads that usually contain chopped romaine lettuce.

Marler Clark, a law firm that specializes in food safety, said on its website that Giant Eagle stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and three other states are recalling romaine lettuce products due to E. coli.

Giant Eagle said the recall is in response to the CDC notice on romaine lettuce from a supplier in Arizona.

There are no reported illnesses among customers associated with the recall, according to Giant Eagle.

The ready-to-eat products were packaged from April 9 to April 13 and were sold in clear plastic containers. They include items prepared with romaine lettuce and sold in the catering, restaurant, and salad bar areas.

Giant Eagle said customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District. Customers may bring in the receipt to receive a refund on their purchase.

ITEMS RECALLED: