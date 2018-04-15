Four students diagnosed with whooping cough in Hermitage

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed four Hickory High School students have been diagnosed with whooping cough.

Superintendent Daniel Bell tells 21 News that a letter was sent home to parents and phone calls went out to the district.

Parents were informed about the highly contagious respiratory disease that causes uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe.

Bell says the four students who were infected were vaccinated.

The school district in Hermitage is following all of the recommended steps by the department of health to prevent the disease from spreading.