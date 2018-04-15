Springfield and Middletown police train for active shooter

The school shooting in Parkland Florida, along with other school shootings across the country, show there is a need for law enforcement to train and train some more for a real event.

On Sunday the Springfield and Middletown Township police officers trained to prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.

When the real deal happens and a student or person takes a gun and begins a shooting rampage police need to be prepared to respond immediately and actively.

Springfield Twp. Sergeant Mike Tablack said, "The training engages your mindset. You have to come up with a mindset to become aggressive in a situation involving an active shooter. The training involves an officer to come in, find the threat, and take care of the threat as soon as possible."

Springfield Local Schools Superintendent opened the high school up for Sunday's training.

Inside the school under lock down conditions the officers took turns playing the bad guy, while other officers learned to actively engage the threat. Numerous scenarios were used.

Officers from New Middletown Township also joined, learning how to effectively check or clear hallways and rooms.

In the active role play it was anyone's guess as to what would happen next. Some bad guys shot at the officers, others gave up and surrendered.

Springfield Twp. Police Chief Matt Mohn said, "The training rotates between the 3 schools in our district. I feel it's very important for our guys to know the lay out of schools, so if a situation would ever happen, they are familiar with the lay out of the hallways in each school. You can't put a price on the training. Active Shooter training is mandatory in my department. We hope for the best and plan for the worst in case we must act to save lives. We want parents to know we are doing all we can to keep their children safe."