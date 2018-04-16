Federal lawsuit challenges Girard I-80 speed cam tickets

A Cleveland law firm is looking for what it says are hundreds if not thousands of drivers who may have been improperly ticketed to join a lawsuit against the City of Girard.

Attorney Marc Dann of Dann Law has filed a class action civil lawsuit against the city on behalf of people who received speed cam tickets for driving faster than 55 miles per hour along Interstate 80 in Girard between December 7, 2017, and January 7, 2018.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, alleges that 55 miles per hour speed limit signs installed in a construction zone on I-80 should have been removed and the 65 mph limit restored after the project was completed on December 7.

A Canfield couple and a Stark County woman are already part of the lawsuit, claiming they received civil fines ranging from $104 to $179 after being ticketed for driving between 60 and 75 mph on I-80 during the period.

The lawsuit, which asks for a trial by jury, asks the court to invalidate the tickets as well as award attorney fees unspecified actual and punitive damages.

The city has not yet answered the suit which was filed last week.

This isn't the first time speed cams have been challenged in Girard.

In 2010 Girard settled a class action suit filed after the city used an unmanned speed camera to collect fines.

Since then the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that cities and townships are permitted under law to use traffic cameras without a law enforcement officer present to witness the violation.

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would cut state funding to Ohio communities using traffic cameras to issue tickets and collect fines.

The Dann Law civil suit may be seen here.