Warren's River Rock announces 2018 concerts

This spring and summer the Warren Amphitheater will once again present the sounds of your favorite bands.

River Rock at the Amp on Monday unveiled it's 2018 concert schedule which includes tribute and cover bands playing the music of The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Earth, Wind and Fire, Michael Jackson, Tom Petty, Neil Young, The Doors, and Kiss.

Country music lovers will enjoy the Jason Aldean Tribute and other bands.

There'll be music for lovers of disco, Carribean sounds, and Jimmy Buffett.

All tickets are general admission and are available online, at the gate at the concerts and at Sunrise Inn 510 E. Market Street, Warren.

Tickets prices are $8 or $10 per person. Children, ages 12 & under, are admitted free with an adult to all concerts.

River Rock season tickets are available until May 1. The cost is $89 which includes one ticket to each of the 12 concerts.

Concert-goers should be aware of a new policy this season. Chair bags will not be permitted inside the gates this year.

2018 schedule:

Saturday, May 26, 2018

7 Bridges

The Ultimate Eagles Experience with Savannah Jack – Rock Country Tribute Band -and- Blake

Saturday, June 9, 2018

ZOSO

The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with Huckin Fillbillys – Fireball Fueled Redneck Rock-n-Roll

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Country Legends

North America's #1 Country Legends Tribute Band with Chris Higbee – Our Fiddler On the Roof

Saturday, June 23, 2018

Shining Star

Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire with Ohio Players – Ohio’s Own Funk Band

Saturday, July 7, 2018

Fins to the Left

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band with My Drunk’n Uncle – Northeast Ohio Rock Band

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Wish You Were Here

The Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd with Morrison Hotel – The #1 Doors Tribute Band

Saturday, July 21, 2018

Dirty Deeds

Ultimate Xtreme AC/DC Experience with Strutter – America's #1 Kiss Tribute Show! KISS Costume Contest!

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Absolute Journey

The International Tribute to Journey with Harvest – Neil Young Electric & Acoustic Tribute -and- Guys without Ties

Saturday, August 4, 2018

Disco Inferno

70’s Disco Tribute Band! with Rudy & the Professionals – High Energy Caribbean Rock Band

Saturday, August 18, 2018

Ultimate Aldean

World's Greatest Jason Aldean Tribute with Northern Whiskey – Modern Country Band

Saturday, August 25, 2018

Kings Highway

Tom Petty Tribute with Invincible – NE OhioTribute to Pat Benatar -and- Dead Flowers

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Who’s Bad

The Ultimate Michael Jackson Band with Back Traxx – Music You Loved From Your Past