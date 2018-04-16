One of two escapees from Warren correctional facility apprehende - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One of two escapees from Warren correctional facility apprehended

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Keenan (L), Bianca (R)
WARREN, Ohio -

One of the men police said escaped a Warren correctional facility Sunday has been apprehended in Portage County.

Officials from the Portage County Jail said 25-year-old Joshua Keenan was arrested and has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of escape and theft.

The search continues for 23-year-old Tyler Bianca from NEOCAP, a community based correctional facility in Warren.

The escape happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday during a supervised break in a fenced area outside the facility on Pine Avenue S.E.

"The residents were being called back into the facility, the break was ending, and these two residents went to the fence and jumped over the fence," said NEOCAP Deputy Director Kim Massary.

Keenan and Bianca were sent to NEOCAP from Portage County Court.

Both have been in trouble since their early teens but have no history of violence.

"Young men making bad decisions one after another but I don't believe they pose a threat or anything to the community," said Jake Jones, NEOCAP Executive Director. 

NEOCAP is a 125-bed facility that offers non-violent offenders the option of structured treatment and education rather than prison.

The director said NEOCAP was a good opportunity for these two young men, but unfortunately, they won't have the opportunity to come back.

"Two young individuals that needed a lot of attention, we just no won't get the opportunity to try to work them through it because now they've made a decision that's going to cost them some prison time," said Jones.

Anyone who may have information about Bianca should contact the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department at 330-675-2508. 

