H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/13/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/13/18)

Posted: Updated:

Baseball 

North Canton Hoover 1 Cardinal Mooney 11

Niles 7 Lakeside 4

Hubbard 3 Edgewood 1

Lisbon 3 Mineral Ridge 13

Lowellville 3 Western Reserve 13 


Softball 

Marlington 0 South Range 3 

Salem 2 United 0

Lisbon 13 Mineral Ridge 3 

Ursuline 8 Springfield 7 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms