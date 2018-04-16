Endangered missing adult alert canceled for Cuyahoga County woman

An endangered missing adult alert has been canceled for an 84-year-old woman from Cuyahoga County.

Police said Barbara Peterson has been found, but did not specify where she was found or her condition.

Peterson had been missing since Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. when she left her home on Pine Valley Trail in Middleburg Heights and didn't return, according to police.

Peterson is 5' 6", weighs 130 lbs and suffers from cardiac and blood pressure issues.

Police also said she is forgetful when she travels outside city limits.

Peterson did not have her medication with her.