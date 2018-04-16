H.S. baseball scores (4/16/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball scores (4/16/18)

Baseball 

Harding 1 Fitch 10

Lisbon 2 Minerva 10

