Could be fall until Lordstown knows impact of GM layoffs

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said it could be this fall before the village is able to accurately gauge how much money layoffs announced at General Motors will cost the village in income tax revenue.

Hill said in recent month's the income tax collection from GM has varied by tens of thousands of dollars. That's because of downtime, as well as times when profit-sharing checks were distributed, according to Hill.

The mayor said it likely will be a couple months after the layoffs take place that village leaders will have a full sense of the impact.

"Normally they have a week down in July. This is going to happen the middle of June, so we probably won't know until September-October time frame," said Hill.

Hill also said it's difficult to use the last time a shift was cut at GM Lordstown as a reference. That cut took place last January.

"Then they were working maximum overtime," said Hill "We lost over one million dollars over a year on that shift alone."

Hill said he does not anticipate the village will need to make any cuts in 2018 as a result of the layoffs.