Birthplace of pro football planning for NFL's centennial

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Organizers in Ohio are beginning to plan for the NFL Centennial Celebration in two years.

Officials in Canton haven't yet announced any of the events for the weeklong celebration in the city that's the birthplace of the NFL.

But Pro Football Hall of Fame officials say they expect it will be the biggest gathering in the history of football.

The event is to take place during September 2020 to mark the league's 100th season.

Members of the host committee tell The Repository that they are in the early stages of planning.

The head of the Canton visitors bureau says the event should have a significant economic impact that spreads through northeastern Ohio.

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

