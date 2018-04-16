Lisbon youth baseball coach removed after social media post

The head of the Lisbon Baseball Softball Association Board of Directors said they have decided to remove a youth baseball coach after a social media post that was deemed inappropriate.

Dave Tolson of the LBSA said the post on Facebook was a picture of a man in string-style underwear.

Tolson said the reason for Carpenter's removal was because the team's name associated with the LBSA and one of the team's sponsor were on the initial post.

Carpenter posted a public comment on the FYI Columbiana County Facebook page Monday and rallied some support from other people on the page.

I appreciate all the kind words everyone. I know who and what I am and more importantly those boys know. Years ago, I was black balled. I yelled at my own child at the end of a game. He was being a horrible sport and refused to shake hands. I yelled at him as a father and a coach cause I refused to raise a player or my son to think that was acceptable. That turned into me being an unacceptable coach for yelling at my own son for being a poor sport. My own kid.. anyhow I left to coach in Columbiana for several years. Coming back to Lisbon, Brad was warned going into the season same as Tim. They had it out for me and was looking for any reason they could. Now this is my first and only public comment on this. This was a witch hunt to get me out of Lisbon. The powers at be are still hurt that I stood my ground years ago about my coaching of my own son and left. If that wasn't true then they wouldn't have warned these coaches that I'm already 1 leg out the door. I stand for a high level of sportsmanship among my players. If that's a problem then I shouldn't be involved and they're right. Other than that, I wish them all the best. I'm sorry any of this had to happen. The kids are still the ones being hurt and neglected. I have nothing more to add to this. It's just a sad shame. -Chad Carpenter

As for other coaches and what they post on social media, Tolson said after the board's meeting Sunday night where they decided on Carpenter's removal, they met right after with Lisbon coaches on how the board can't control their social media use, but can control when their name is associated with it.

21 News reached out to Chad Carpenter, but he has not responded.