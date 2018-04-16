Forum in Downtown Youngstown focuses on gun control and school safety

The topic of gun control has gripped the nation since the Valentine's Day mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Since the shooting, Governor Rick Scott of Florida has called for a $500 million plan to overhaul safety in schools, including stronger gun purchase and possession restrictions for mentally ill individuals, stronger collaboration and communication between schools, law enforcement, and agencies that help children and investment in emotional support and physical barriers at the schools.

Monday night in Youngstown, the community gathered at Suzie's Dogs and Drafts downtown to discuss the matter.

The forum was titled #NeverAgain, the Beginning of the End of School Violence.

They met to talk about the different ways gun control could be handled here locally.

The panel included a student from Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, a teacher and a member of the Western Reserve Fish and Game Association.

"I'm hoping that people have a better understanding of what is happening around gun policy, what gun control could look like and I think it's really important to have a diverse group to discuss that," said Lynn Bilal, Program Director of the City Club of the Mahoning Valley.

21 News reporter Michelle Nicks moderated the event.