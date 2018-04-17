6-state Trooper Project focuses on distracted driving enforcement

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is working with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement with an emphasis on raising awareness.

The initiative began Sunday, April 15 at 12:01 a.m. and will go through Saturday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m.

This high-visibility enforcement effort includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police.

"If you're behind the wheel, you need to be completely focused on driving," said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol Superintendent. "The Patrol and our law enforcement partners in our neighboring states know the devastating effects of distracted driving,"

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

