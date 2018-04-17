One person hospitalized after Youngstown fire

One person was sent to the hospital after a house fire on Youngstown's South Side.

Firefighters were called out to a home on the 1800 block of Pointview Avenue just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say two people who were at home at the time managed to escape.

The fire was under control in a few minutes, but an ambulance took one man to the hospital for treatment of burns that officials describe as minor.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

Most of the damage is in the front portion of the house which is being boarded up.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.