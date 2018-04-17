2.6 million vape power units recalled over fire concern

The Food and Drug Administration has announced what it says is an urgent recall of more than two-and-a-half million vape power units due to fire concerns.

According to the FDA, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company issued a safety recall of all Vuse Vibe power units after receiving consumer complaints about malfunctioning batteries, which may cause the power unit to overheat and create a fire risk.

The company has received 10 complaints, but no injuries have been reported.

R.J. Reynolds is recalling the 2.6 million power units as is investigates the cause of the incidents.

According to a media release posted on the FDA website, the company intends to resume selling the power units after the issue has been resolved.

The FDA says anyone who has Vuse Vibe vapor products should stop using them and not charge the power unit.

Vuse Solo and Vuse Ciro, which use different battery components, are not included in this recall.

Customers may call 1-800-369-8200 or visit www.vusevapor.com/viberecall for information on how to return Vuse Vibe power units and receive a refund.