Ohio company recalls dog food over Salmonella concern

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
The Food and Drug Administration says an Ohio company is recalling some dog food products which have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

TruPet of Milford, Ohio says it is recalling 400 cases of Boost Me Mighty Meaty Beef Topper Meal Enhancer.

The recall is being issued following the FDA's collection of a sample from a single batch which tested positive. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

People who exhibit these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.

Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

If your pet has eaten the recalled product and has these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.

Recalled products:

The following affected "Boost Me" products were distributed in the continental USA via online retailer Chewy.com and TruDog.com through direct delivery:

Affected product can be identified by comparing the following lot number: "Boost Me Mighty Meaty Beef Topper Meal Enhancer" with "lot number #20190531 13815 ".

No products other than the specific product identified above are subject to this voluntary recall.

Consumers who have purchased Boost Me Mighty Meaty Beef Topper Meal Enhancer are urged to return effected product to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions may call the company at 800-476-8808 for additional information.

