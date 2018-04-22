Leavittsburg correctional institute hosts 'Second Chance' run

Prison Fellowship is hosting a "Second Chance" 5k run and walk Sunday at the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg.

Prison Fellowship advocates for criminal justice reform and is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners and their families.

This all after President Donald Trump has marked the month of April as "Second Chance Month," raising awareness on ways to give a second chance to the more than 65 million men and women with a criminal record.

The race starts a 1 p.m.