Local figure skaters come together to fight cancer in a big way

Figure skaters from across the region laced up for the Scott Hamilton cares national Foundation Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer.

Members of the Greater Youngstown Skate Club took part in a special show with Olympic gold medal winner, and winner of more than 70 awards as the Master of Ceremonies.

Scott Hamilton said, "We collaborate with organizations to find the best science and we invest in immunotherapy targeted therapies, and the advancement and broadening awareness of proton therapy. There are so many amazing research institutions and research hospitals that are doing their own work and they need all the support they can get. The immune system is a powerful weapon against cancer. We just have to train it and unleash it. Therapies like CAR-T are growing. It's an amazing phenomenon. We just need to broaden the ability of our bodies to know how to fight its own cancer."



Hamilton who is a cancer survivor believes in educating yourself about treatment options and not just settling for a 3rd, 4th, or 5th opinion.

Hamilton emphasized, "It's about vigilance and being aware. You've got to have a total understanding of your condition before making a decision on treatment. One in two men will be diagnosed with cancer in our country. One in three women, 90 percent of cancers are treatable very successfully if they are detected early."



Performances at the event were dedicated to eliminating the disease or to loved ones the girls know personally. The Skate Club of Greater Youngstown also gave a check for $9,000 to a local charity of their choice, Akron Children's Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

JoAnn Stock said, "The members and skaters were all raising money online, and they did two frozen 5-K events. It 's just so meaningful because it helps the children that we're taking care of right here in the Mahoning Valley and helps their families deal with cancer. The money will be used to help families pay for transportation, lodging, and things not covered by insurance."



The Skate Club of Greater Youngstown surpassed a goal of $25,000 for their first fundraiser for this event ever to get Hamilton here to MC the show himself,

Hamilton, an author, who wrote a book about winning, held a meet and greet with the skaters, their families, donors, hospital staff, and kids with cancer. Hamilton said, "Youngstown has done an amazing job building this program in one year to raise over $30,000 and so we are really thrilled with year one. I can only imagine how they're going to grow.