Great Groceries: Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Potatoes

Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Potatoes

1 lb. pork tenderloin, trimmed

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. coriander seeds, crushed

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt, divided

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 lb. potatoes, sliced into wedges

1/2 cup plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 tsp. grated lime zest

1 tsp. fresh lime juice



Preheat oven to 475º.

Spread mustard evenly over pork; coat with pepper, coriander, garlic powder and 3/4 teaspoon salt.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook for 5 minutes, turning to brown all sides. Place pork and potatoes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle oil from skillet over top. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted reads 145°F. Let pork stand for 5 minutes. Cut across the grain into slices.

Combine remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, yogurt, cilantro, lime zest and lime juice in a bowl. Serve with pork and potatoes.