Great Groceries: Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion

2 Tbsp. ketchup

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. steak sauce

1/4 tsp. cider vinegar

1 lb. lean ground beef

4 slices American cheese

4 hamburger buns

8 slices bacon, cooked



In a large bowl, combine onion, ketchup, garlic powder, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, steak sauce, cider vinegar and beef. Mix well and shape into four patties.

Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat for 7 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer reads 160°F and juices run clear. Top with cheese. Grill 1 minute longer or until cheese is melted. Serve on buns with bacon and desired toppings.