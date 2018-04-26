Senators propose bill to protect cops from accidental overdoses

The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.More >>
A Struthers police officer brought home man's best friend on Thursday, after several weeks of waiting to adopt him.More >>
After nearly two months on unpaid leave, a Youngstown city employee is facing additional charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.More >>
The officer at the center of an investigation into police force has been terminated from his position with the department.More >>
A Canfield medical doctor has been arrested on two counts of public indecency. Dr. Robert J. Brocker Jr., 64, was booked into the Mahoning County jail late Thursday morning.More >>
A car pulled over for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike was carrying a trunk full of pot, according to State Troopers.More >>
Ohio authorities say two people have been killed in a crash of vehicle taken in a suspected carjacking.More >>
Ohio authorities say a vehicle taken in a suspected carjacking crashed, and both occupants were killed.More >>
Public comment is being sought on a draft of a conservation plan expected to help reverse eastern monarch butterfly population declines.More >>
One of three Ohio pastors accused of conspiring to recruit teenage girls to have sex with them has pleaded guilty to federal charges, including child sex trafficking.More >>
If you need to ride a public transit bus in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, there's no better person behind the wheel than Godwin McNeal.More >>
An Ohio sheriff's office says a deputy who tried to make a traffic stop was shot in the lower abdomen by a driver who was then killed amid gunfire from other officers responding to the scene.More >>
Residents of a Pennsylvania town say they awoke to find bags of candy hearts attached to pamphlets advocating the Ku Klux Klan strewn over their lawns.More >>
Authorities say two men carjacked an ambulance in Philadelphia and pushed its driver out of the moving vehicle following a struggle.More >>
Authorities say Pittsburgh woman beat and seriously injured her elderly mother - who has dementia - at their home on Mother's Day.More >>
