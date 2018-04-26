Valley businesses tossing out romaine lettuce

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise people NOT to eat romaine lettuce that originated from farms in Yuma, Arizona.

Ohio alone is reporting at least three cases of E. coli and two of those victims are from Mahoning County.

Many valley restaurants have tossed romaine lettuce out in the trash.

The owner of Caffe Capri in Boardman says they aren't taking any chances.

"To air on the side of caution, our guests are the first and foremost concern. We have stopped using romaine in the building and are substituting it with field greens. Different varieties, there's baby oak, various leaf lettuces, spinach, arugula, we're using some of that as well," said Ron Quaranta of Caffe Capri.

Some other restaurant managers I talked to today say they've been guaranteed by their suppliers that their romaine is safe and not from the affected areas so they are using it.

At the grocery stores, however, you only going find empty shelves.

Michael Rulli of Rulli Bros. in Boardman said, "They say within 10 days they will have all of this thinned out so we know exactly where it is. Not only that, in America within a 12-14 day cycle, any one product in a produce department will go through the whole cycle. Whether it was an apple or an orange or a head of lettuce or a banana, if you're trying to flush it out of the system it takes 12-14 days."

Right now we are on day 11 but officials will likely want to give it an additional 10 just to be overly cautious.

At that time you'll start to see romaine start showing up in supermarkets and at restaurants once again.