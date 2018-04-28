More chilly temperatures Sunday, but it will warm up soon!

Brrr! After a cold Saturday night, below average temperatures will continue for Sunday with highs only around 50°. A little sunshine should make the chilly temperatures feel a little better! Clouds will decrease throughout the day.

Sunshine will continue to dominate through the first half of the week, and warm weather will return! Temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 70's by Tuesday.

The week will remain warm with temperatures above average, however, clouds will move into the Valley Wednesday and showers and storms will be possible through the weekend.