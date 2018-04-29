YSU baseball falls to Wright State, 8-3

The Youngstown State baseball team was defeated 8-3 by Wright State in the finale of a three-game series at Eastwood Field on Sunday afternoon. The Penguins celebrated their four seniors prior to the game with the annual senior day ceremony.

Drew Dickerson had a pair of singles to lead the Penguins offensively while Lucas Nasonti drove in a pair of runs.

The Raiders took a 5-0 lead in the top of the third inning with an RBI triple by Matt Morrow, a two-run single by Peyton Burdick and a two-run home run from Gabe Snyder.

JD Orr reached on an infield single with one out in the top of the fifth and came around to score on a groundout by Snyder to push the WSU lead to 6-0.

Wright State added a run in the top of the sixth and another in the seventh to go in front 8-0.

The Penguins got on the board in home half of the seventh. Blaze Glenn and Dickerson hit back-to-back, one-out singles and Web Charles walked to load the bases. Austin Trace was then hit by a pitch to bring home Glenn for YSUs first run. Nasonti followed with a two-run single which cut the WSU lead to 8-3.

Always great celebrating our seniors on Senior Day here at Eastwood Field! Thank you and congrats to Trey, Alex, Andrew and Anthony for representing our program the right way! #GoGuins ???? pic.twitter.com/nkghV8Prx7 — YSU Baseball ?? (@YSUBaseball) April 29, 2018

Orr and Gray each had two hits in the contest to pace the Raiders while Snyder drove in three runs. The win allowed Wright State to complete the season sweep of the YSU.

Zane Collins earned the win for the Raiders after allowing three runs on four hits over 6.2 innings. Alex Bellardini suffered the loss after surrendering five runs on four hits over three innings.

Youngstown State will be back in action Friday, May 4 to begin a three-game, Horizon League series at Oakland. First pitch at Oakland Baseball Field is slated for 3 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University