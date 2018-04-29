H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/29/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/29/18)

Baseball 

Howland 9 Grand Valley 10 

Mineral Ridge 6 Western Reserve 0 

Softball 

Berkshire 4 Springfield 10 

Ridgewood 0 Springfield 7 

