Longtime firefighter dies while returning from alarm call

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (AP) - A longtime member and former chief of a Pennsylvania fire department has died after he suffered a medical emergency while returning from a routine call.

Authorities say Michael Godzak, a first captain for the Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department, was driving a fire engine back from a fire alarm call when he became ill shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Medics at the fire station tried to revive the 59-year-old Godzak and then took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Godzak had joined the fire department when he was 12 and became a full member in 1976. He had held every rank since then, including nine years as chief in the 1980s and early '90s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.