Four players and Sharon Coach Sarver tabbed all-state

Sharon boys basketball coach Zach Sarver, who led the Tigers to the state finals for the first time in 61 years, has been named the Class 4-A Coach of the Year.

Sarver's junior forward Ethan Porterfield was named to the Class 4-A Second Team.

In Class 3-A, Greenville's Joe Batt was a first-team selection, while in Class 1-A, Kennedy Catholic junior teammates Maceo Austin and Oscar Tshiebwe were first-team picks.

Austin was also tabbed the Class 1-A Player of the Year.