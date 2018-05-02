Woman gets prison term for kidnapping, robbing former nun

ALLEGHENY, Pa. (AP) - A woman involved in the kidnapping and robbery of a former nun who was held captive in the trunk of her own car for several hours is now headed to prison.

April Alsippi was sentenced Tuesday to up to 20 years.

The 34-year-old Allegheny woman pleaded guilty last December to helping her boyfriend take the 77-year-old victim captive in September 2016, stuff her into the car trunk and force her to withdraw $5,000 from an ATM.

Authorities say the victim gave Alsippi a ride after convincing her she was stranded in a grocery store parking lot. The victim drove a few blocks before stopping to pick up Alsippi's boyfriend.

The couple forced the victim into the trunk and drove around the region for about 24 hours with her confined to the trunk and later the backseat of the car.

