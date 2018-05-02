Gas prices creep over $3 a gallon in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gas prices creep over $3 a gallon in Mercer County

By Matt Stone, Reporter
SHARON, Pa. -

If you live or travel through Mercer County you've noticed the price of regular unleaded gas has risen above $3.00 a gallon at some gas stations.

According to AAA, we're now seeing the highest gas prices since November 2014. 

In Grove City, it's $3.09.  In Sharon and Hermitage, they're around $2.95.

21 News talked to people at Buhl Park who say they are really starting to take notice.

"It's getting crazy. I think, especially if you have a new truck. It's a lot of money," said Al Means of Greenville.

Pennsylvania charges 31 cents more a gallon than Ohio does at the pumps in taxes. It was raised to make money to fix roads and bridges.  

Motorists we talked to say they aren't seeing any difference yet. 

"I wouldn't say the roads are any better. They are still pretty bad," said Kathy Miller of Greenville.

Others say they feel the Commonwealth has some of the highest taxes in the country.

Katie Mesogitis of Hermitage said, "You don't pay tax on clothing, but how many pairs of shoes do you buy a year? But if you have kids, you buy milk and gas. If you're a smoker, everything is the highest over here. I think is exorbitant the gas tax here."

Meanwhile, across the border in Trumbull County are the cheapest gas prices in Ohio, averaging just $2.57.

Jim Brady travels from Greenville to Warren for work. "I would just take the extra few miles and go over the line and get the gas in Ohio."

According to Triple A, gas prices will likely go up another dime by the end of the month and probably stabilize at that price for the remainder of the summer. 

