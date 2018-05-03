Nearly 3 million Pennsylvanians affected by Facebook breach

An investigation led by Attorney General, Josh Shapiro has determined that nearly three million people in Pennsylvania have been affected by the Facebook data breach.

Facebook provided the estimate in response to a bipartisan letter demand on the social network led by Attorney General Shapiro, that includes a total of 41 state Attorneys General.

Facebook officials estimate it shared a total of 70.4 million American users' data with third-party developers.

"Nearly a quarter of the Commonwealth's residents, 22 percent, had their personal data compromised by Facebook's privacy breach," Attorney General Shapiro said. "Social media users don't expect to have their information given to third-party developers without their knowledge. Businesses like Facebook must take significant steps to better protect their users' privacy and personal data. I'm leading a national investigation with my colleagues to ensure Pennsylvanians and Americans are protected from these kinds of unauthorized information sharing."

According to Shapiro, it is not yet known how many Facebook users there are overall in Pennsylvania.

He says that investigation is ongoing.

Since the discovery of the data-sharing lapse, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised to tighten security protocol and crack down on data-mining companies who access the vast social network.