Lawyer: Sandra Bullock's stalker kills self in LA standoff - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lawyer: Sandra Bullock's stalker kills self in LA standoff

Posted: Updated:

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who killed himself during a standoff with Los Angeles police was convicted last year of breaking into Sandra Bullock's home and stalking the Oscar-winning actress, his lawyer said Thursday.

Joshua James Corbett missed a court date last month and on Wednesday barricaded himself inside his house when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant, attorney Steve Sitkoff told The Associated Press. Corbett was scheduled to appear for a progress report as part of his probation in the Bullock stalking.

SWAT officers were called after Corbett threatened to kill police, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

Corbett, 42, was found dead about five hours later at the home in the La Crescenta neighborhood. The death was reported as a suicide and an autopsy was planned Thursday, said coroner spokesman Ed Winter.

Corbett's father had reported that his son, who suffered from mental health problems, hadn't been doing well in recent weeks, Sitkoff said.

"He was due for a progress report and he just didn't want to go to court," the attorney said. "It's a very sad situation."

Corbett pleaded no contest last year to felony stalking and burglary charges after being arrested inside Bullock's West Los Angeles home in 2014. He was sentenced to continuing mental health treatment and probation.

He was also ordered to stay away from the "Miss Congeniality" actress and not attempt to contact her for 10 years.

Bullock never personally appeared during the case, but her frantic 15-minute 911 call while hiding inside a closet was a key piece of evidence that led a judge to order Corbett to stand trial.

Corbett received mental health evaluations while in custody and his attorneys had hoped to resolve the case with an agreement that ensured he received continued mental health treatment.

He lurked outside the gates of Bullock's home for several days before hopping the fence on June 8, 2014, according to court testimony. He rang Bullock's doorbell for several minutes before entering her home through a sunroom door. The actress caught a glimpse of him as he walked past her bedroom door, allowing her to lock herself in a closet and call police.

Corbett was unarmed but he had 25 pages of writings describing his obsession with the "Gravity" star and describing himself as her husband.

Authorities later uncovered a cache of illegal guns at his home, but all weapons charges were dropped.

___

Follow Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms