Parents and doctors worried about teens 'Juuling'

What looks like a computer flash drive could actually contain high levels of nicotine. It's a new vaping trend called juuling. It is illegal and dangerous for minors.

The Juul is discrete and can be charged up in a laptop. Students are even juuling in school because of how discrete it is.

"Juuling in particular, there is maybe a little buzz or a high they can get from using this," said Dr. Laura Miller of Mercy Health. "So it is something that is concealable. They can use in school away from their parents, and also feel like they can fit in socially."

It's referred to as juuling. It is not referred to as smoking or vaping.

So some teens may think it won't cause any health problems.

Doctors though are concerned and warn of the health risks.

The small pods of Ejuice are the big concern. Studies show there is as much nicotine in one pod as a an entire pack of cigarettes.

"Long-term effects are not known," stated Dr. Ritha Cartan of Steward Health. "But we do know that there are things in here that can cause cancer such as formaldehyde".

The CDC warns the ejuice flavoring can contain chemicals linked to a serious lung disease and it's not FDA approved.

Juuling has helped Michael DiCioccio quit his habit of chewing tobacco. He told 21 News he hasn't chewed in over a year.

As he sat in Rocco's Vape Lounge in Boardman, he brought up concerns he has about teens using the Juul product.

His 16-year-old daughter is a student at Poland Seminary High School.

He said she has seen many of her peers juuling in school. They have had conversations about julling and why it is a bad habit to start.

"I told her there is nicotine in it," stated DiCioccio. "I told her there is no reason for her to pick one up and start smoking. It helped me stop chewing, but it is not a safe product for teens and unnecessary to start."

It's conversations like this health experts say could prevent teens from participating in the juuling trend.

"One of the things that can help prevent any type of substance use is good communication between parents and children," stated Primary Care Physician Dr. Miller. "They need to know that their parents care that they love them, that they want to be involved in their life and that there are harmful things out there."