Tickets on sale for Florida Georgia Line in Youngstown

Tickets go on sale today for the second "Y Live" concert featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Y Live will be held at Stambaugh Stadium on the YSU campus on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 7:00 pm.

Florida Georgia Line will take the field to perform chart-topping hits from fan-favorite albums "Dig Your Roots" and "Anything Goes".

The well-known country music singers will be joined on the stage by Morgan Wallen and Chris Higbee.

Last year's "Y Live" with the Zac Brown Band attracted more than 17,000 fans.

Tickets go on sale today starting at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased for $125.00, $99.00, $85.00, $75.00, $59.00, and $45.00. Pre-sale begins May 2nd.

Tickets may be purchased here after 10:00 a.m.