New Middletown police release video of hit & run semi

New Middletown Police are asking the community to take a look at a video that could help find a semi truck involved in a hit and run accident Thursday.

Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio released surveillance video from a nearby business in hopes of finding the tractor-trailer.

According to Police Chief Vince D'Egidio, a tractor-trailer traveling down Calla Road Thursday afternoon lost a tire, complete with rim, and kept going down the road.

D'Egidio says that the tire and rim then struck a Springfield Local School District bus.

Officials say no students were on the bus, and the driver was not injured, however, the bus was damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Police say at this point they believe the semi driver may not even know that they lost a wheel.

The semi-trailer is described as a black, coal trailer headed toward Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Middletown Police at 330-542-2234 or 911.