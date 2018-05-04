Canfield leaders seek residential and commercial development - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield leaders seek residential and commercial development

By Matt Stone, Reporter
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Canfield's mayor along with other city leaders are looking to attract more business and other development.

Canfield Mayor Richard Duffett says their area is growing and he'd like to see more residential and business development come into the city and township.
He says they are already in the running for the proposed new 30,000 SQ. ft. VA outpatient veterans clinic. 

"We have all the data so it's not just an inner city medical situation, it's a veterans in the county. Well, we are centrally located. We have a spot for it next to the CVS pharmacy at Route 11 and 224, good access for veterans," said Duffett.

They are also looking to develop two large properties west of the city.  The old Red gate and Lanterman's farms properties.  They are already working on JEDDs with the township to look at infrastructure issues.

"Both single family homes and town homes as well as office and some retail and medical. It's a blank slate as to what can go out there," said Canfield City Manager, Wade Calhoun.

The administration would also like to see more development along the village green, whether it was more restaurants or small shops.

Councilman, Bruce Neff, said, "There's not much commerce on the village green anymore so we'd like to revitalize it. We're talking to companies to help us look at what we have now and look at a feasible plan for the future."

They don't believe more development would take away from Canfield's small town charm, they just want to make sure any future development is done correctly.

