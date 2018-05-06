Ohio primary election outlook

There are only two days to go until Ohio's primary election, but officials say they aren't seeing a lot of early voting this time around.

Board of Elections Director Joyce Kale Pesta was on WFMJ Weekend Today and says the numbers are certainly down this election, but she doesn't know why. However, she says some big issues on the ballot may bring voters in.

"It seems like where there are issues that matter to people the voting is a little higher," she said. "Like in Boardman and Austintown with the police levy, it's a little higher."

The biggest question looming on Tuesday is who will be the nominees for Ohio governor for each party.

Our political panel was back for Press Pass this morning on WFMJ Weekend Today. Both parties have a handful of candidates vying for a primary win.

Radio 570 WKBN host Ron Verb believes Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has a strong lead and will come out on top Tuesday.

"He gets crossover voters," Verb said. "Democrats and Republicans come and vote for Mike DeWine. There's something about him. Mike DeWine's biggest drawback is his age. I think that's his biggest drawback and he's a career politician."

The publisher of the Buckeye Review joined the panel this weekend. He agrees with Verb that Richard Cordray will win at the polls for the Democratic Party and DeWine will see victory. He's anticipating a heated race heading into November.

"There are a lot of unknowns out there," said publisher Dr. Mike McNair. "The negatives against DeWine or positives for Cordray and the excitement in the electorate might push more voters up to the polls. So, I'd love to see a surprise. I think we might have a surprise.