H.S. baseball, softball and lacrosse scores (5/5/18)

Baseball 

Western Reserve 3 Ursuline 6

Leetonia 1 Jackson-Milton 10

Jefferson 0 Hubbard 10 

Softball 

Fitch 11 Hudson 4

Mineral Ridge 5 Rootstown 4

Jackson-Milton 1 Mineral Ridge 13

Walsh Jesuit 0 Champion 4 | Game #1 

Walsh Jesuit 2 Champion 12 | Game #2

Howland 1 South Range 12 

Boys' Lacrosse 

Boardman 10 GlenOak 6

