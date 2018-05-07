kate spade new york to open location at Grove City Outlets

Grove City Premium Outlets will be adding a new retailer to its repertoire, kate spade new york.

According to the Outlets, the new retailer will open doors in June in a 3,000 square foot storefront next to Lane Bryant,

A release says kate spade is a world-renowned brand emphasizing crisp colors, graphic prints and playful sophistication.

kate spade new york will join the roster of nearly 130 stores at Grove City Premium Outlets, reportedly offering everyday savings of 25 to 65 percent.

"Shoppers have been clamoring for a kate spade new York at Grove City Premium Outlets for years, and now we are excited to announce that it's becoming a reality," said Carmen DeRose, general manager at Grove City Premium Outlets. "Adding an iconic brand like kate spade new york further drives home our commitment to bring the most sought-after retailers to Grove City for our shoppers to enjoy."