Drug Take-Back Day: Ohioans turn in more than 20 tons of medication

The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day last month did not disappoint.

Around 40,509 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription pills were turned in on April 28 just in Ohio, which is an increase from the 35,797 pounds collected last fall.

Removing these unwanted medications from households is important because the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, Justin Herdman, notes he has seen many cases where leftover pain pills have led to an opioid addiction.

"Properly disposing of these pills is one important step anyone can take to get involved in turning the tide on the opioid epidemic that has caused so much pain here in Ohio," Herdman said.

Nationally, this was the most successful event in DEA history.

From 6,000 sites from across the country, they collected and destroyed close to one million pounds of prescription drugs.

If anyone missed the chance to turn in medications, the DEA offers a collection site locator.