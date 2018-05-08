Gorgeous Tuesday and Wednesday On the Horizon!

Although the temperatures were on the chilly side at the start of the day, the afternoon will warm up and feature sunshine. There will be some fair-weather clouds that will accompany the sunshine.

The warm weather will continue into Wednesday as well as the sunshine with a high if 79 degrees! If you want to spend some time outdoors the best time to do so is before Thursday. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Nice weather will return at the end of the week. Friday will be partly sunny with a pleasant high of 70. The first half of the weekend will remain dry on Saturday. The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorm will be on Sunday.