Great Groceries: Ham and Cheese Chicken

Ham and Cheese Chicken

1 egg

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 tsp. seasoned salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

4 thinly sliced boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup flour

1 cup seasoned Panko bread crumbs

3 Tbsp. olive oil

4 slices Sparkle deli ham

4 slices Swiss cheese

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. yellow mustard

2 tsp. honey

1/4 tsp. onion powder



Preheat oven to 350º.

Whisk egg and vegetable oil in a shallow dish. Season with salt and pepper. Dip chicken into flour, then into the egg mixture and then into the bread crumbs.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Brown chicken for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Layer with a piece of ham and cheese. Place in oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

Combine mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, yellow mustard, honey and onion powder. Serve with chicken.