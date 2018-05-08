Cordray, DeWine win places in Ohio Governor's race - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cordray, DeWine win places in Ohio Governor's race

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
According to the Associated Press, Democrat candidate, Richard Cordray and Republican candidate Mike DeWine are projected to win the Governor's race. 

According to Ohio Secretary of State's website, Richard Cordray, and lieutenant governor candidate, Betty Sutton lead the Democratic candidates by 62.6%. Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted lead the Republican candidates by 59.8%.

Delivering remarks to a packed venue in Franklinton, both DeWine and Husted thanked the crowd for t

heir support but stressed that much more work remained ahead before November.

Flanked by his family, Jon Husted spoke to those who are struggling in Ohio.

"And for those who are out there struggling to get ahead: We will shine the light of hope and opportunity and lead the way toward a more prosperous future for all," Husted said.

Concluding the evening, Mike DeWine said he looked forward to the general election:

"My promise to you today is that as the Governor of the State of Ohio, I not waste a day! There will be a sense of urgency in everything I do! I have prepared my whole life for this job, and when Jon Husted and I walk into the Governor’s office on January 14th, we will be ready to go!"

