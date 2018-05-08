Police: Man dies in shooting outside police station

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man who fired a shotgun outside a Pennsylvania township police station was shot and killed by an officer.

Spokesman Brett Hambright of the Lancaster County district attorney's office said the man arrived at the Manheim Township police station with the shotgun just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Hambright said the man discharged the shotgun at least twice, and in response, an officer fired, killing him.

The county coroner will do an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The district attorney's office will make a determination on the police use of force.

The name of the man, a county resident, wasn't released pending notification of relatives.

