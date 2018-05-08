Schiavoni winning Mahoning County, concedes primary to Richard C - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Schiavoni winning Mahoning County, concedes primary to Richard Cordray

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Local support for Valley lawmaker State Senator Joe Schiavoni in the 2018 gubernatorial race was apparently not enough to push him into the general election for Ohio's next Governor. 

As the polls closed, Schiavoni's poll numbers in Mahoning County boosted to become a quick front-runner on the Democratic ballot. As results came in, Schiavoni hung on to a 50% vote in Mahoning County. 

Similarly, in Trumbull County, Schiavoni held on to a lead, winning 44% percent of Democratic voters. 

However, statewide, Schiavoni's numbers fell to Democratic front-runner Richard Cordray, with Cordray being named the apparent winner of the nomination and approximately 61% of Democratic voters in Ohio, compared to Schiavoni's 9%.

During a speech Tuesday night at St. Luke's Social Hall in Boardman Schiavoni thanked his supporters and campaign staff, "It's never good when you lose.  It hurts a little bit but life goes on.  We teach our kids to fight hard and do the best that they can and that's what we did.  We traveled the state for 18 months, we talked to people about what was important to them.  We delivered a concise message with a plan in order to make things better for people.  All the things I've worked at in the Ohio Senate for the past 10 years.  So I'll go back to the Senate and continue my term until the end of the year, but you know things happen, and sometimes things don't work out the way that you want them to work out.  But I'm proud of the campaign that we ran I mean we had a great young team that ran across the state with me for 18 months and inspired people."

Senator Schiavoni also made it clear he has no problem supporting Cordray.

The state senator also repeated his message that Democrats will need to come together before November to bring back the voters who left the Democratic party in the November 2016 election. 

Cordray won the Democratic vote statewide by a vote of  61.9 percent to runner-up Dennis Kucinich with 23 percent. 

Cordray will take on the Republican candidate for governor and current Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. 

Cordray has previously served as Ohio State Treasurer, the state's Attorney General, as well as on the federal level as a consumer watchdog under President Barack Obama.

DeWine, meanwhile, is a longtime politician having previously served as state senator, Congressman, Lieutenant Governor, State Senator, and is currently the Attorney General. 

The race between Cordray and DeWine will be a rematch of their 2010 race for Attorney General, in which DeWine beat out Cordray by a margin of just over 1 percent of the vote. 

