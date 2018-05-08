Congressmen Ryan, Johnson retain party support for reelection

Two sitting Congressmen in the Valley have secured their parties nomination for reelection.

Congressman Tim Ryan secured the Democratic nomination for the 13th congressional district by a vote of 87%.

Ryan will face off against the unopposed Republican candidate Chris DePizzo.

Meanwhile, Congressman Bill Johnson regained the support for Republicans in District 6.

Johnson rewon the party's support by an 84 percent vote.

Congressman Johnson will now face Democrat Shawna Roberts in the general election, who won by 74 percent.

