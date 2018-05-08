Levy needed to keep police force at current number in Austintown fails

A levy needed to keep Austintown Police force at its current number has unofficially failed in Tuesday's primary election.

Austintown Township trustees asked residents for a $2.4 mill replacement levy.

The levy requested additional funding that would put money into the general fund, which pays police officers.

Trustee Jim Davis previously told 21 News, "Unfortunately we have lost $6 million dollars over the past seven years and we've been forced now to ask our taxpayers to take some of that burden so we can continue to not provide them anything new, but to just provide them what they're accustomed to."